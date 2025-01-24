For Sale: Outstanding two bedroom flat with private terrace for £205,000

The apartment enjoys a modern and stylish décor throughout

This stylish flat is presented in excellent condition throughout, this naturally bright and spacious apartment features two double bedrooms and a private terrace.

Listed on Purplebricks, this very well located for the many amenities and facilities that Glasgow has to offer with world renowned shops, restaurants, bars and cafes nearby. There is very easy access to the main motorway networks including the M8, M77 and M74 which links the area to the rest of Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Central Belt.

Property Summary

Location: South Portland Street, Glasgow, G5

Price: £205,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on South Portland Street which is part of the recently built Laurieston Living Development by Urban Union.

1. Front

The front of the property on South Portland Street which is part of the recently built Laurieston Living Development by Urban Union. | Purplebricks

The spacious and bright lounge space in the flat.

2. Lounge

The spacious and bright lounge space in the flat. | Purplebricks

The generously proportioned lounge with double doors out to its own private terrace.

3. Terrace

The generously proportioned lounge with double doors out to its own private terrace. | Purplebricks

The modern integrated kitchen.

4. Kitchen

The modern integrated kitchen. | Purplebricks

