The unusual property comprises an end terrace two storey period property in Glasgow’s West End surmounted by a flat roof which

This impressive end terrace mews home has been listed on the market for the first time in over 70 years with it being located in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas to live.

Listed on Rightmove, this property offers a large balcony on the first floor with Kelvingrove Park being right on your doorstep. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: 2 Park Gardens Lane

Price: £295,000

Agent: Future Property Auctions, Glasgow

End Terrace Character Property - first time on the market in over 70 years.

Opportunity to form two bed terraced mews style cottage.

The ground floor offers 2 large former office suites with tea prep which would lend themselves to redevelopment to form kitchen / dining and utility room with the second office potential for a comfortable lounge / drawing room.

The first floor also offers 2 large individual former offices with potential for conversion to a guest bedroom and large master bedroom with space for dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

