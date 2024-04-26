This impressive end terrace mews home has been listed on the market for the first time in over 70 years with it being located in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas to live.

Listed on Rightmove, this property offers a large balcony on the first floor with Kelvingrove Park being right on your doorstep. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.