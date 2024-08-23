This stunning second floor flat is an example of West End living at its very best and is contained within a red sandstone tenement building on the bustling Crow Road.
Listed on Purplebricks, this flat is well laid out and indeed the building is entered at ground level through security controlled entry door into communal entrance hallway and then further up communal stairwell to the second floor landing where twin timber storm doors lead in to the entrance vestibule which has timber and glazed panel door opening in to the entrance hallway.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with all amenities being close-by. Public transport can be accessed nearby at Hyndland and Jordanhill train stations with there also being a great selection of independent shops and several supermarkets.
Property Summary
Location: 244 Crow Road, Glasgow, G11
Price: £250,000
Agent: Purplebricks
