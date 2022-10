A four-bedroom house, near Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye, has gone on the market.

It has amazing views, looking out to North Uist and Islay.

The property used to be owned by musician Donovan, and his friends, including members of The Beatles, spent time here.

It is available for offers over £600,000.

Find out more on rightmove.

