Situated within 7.4 acres of gardens and woodlands, this 16-bedroom historic country house is a rare find

If size matters to you, this 16-bedroom historic country house in Kilmay could be right up your street. An opportunity to own this 15th-century former coach house, listed by Purplebricks, is as rare as it comes.

Situated within 7.4 acres of gardens and woodlands, the category B listed building incorporates cape Dutch architecture, curvilinear gables and 2-arch ‘stoep’. The property needs modernising but is a great opportunity to work with the unique character on display.

The ground floor comprises seven entrances with two hallways, six reception rooms, a ballroom, a dining hall with vaulted ceilings, an octagonal dining room, two kitchens, a breakfast room, a laundry room, two utility rooms and three WCs with multiple storage cupboards.

Three separate staircases provide access to the first floor which hosts a breathtaking 16 double bedrooms, two en-suites, a shower room, four bathrooms and four WCs with multiple storage cupboards.

External to the property, there are five outbuildings within the grounds and the space to park over 30 cars.

If you’d like to own this 16-bed country house and its five outbuildings - make your enquiry on 02475 136283 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla. Alternatively, you can view the property on estate agent Purplebricks’ website.

Summary

Location: Kilmany, Cupar KY15

Price: £810,000

Agent: Purplebricks, Head Office

Contact: 02475 136283

