For sale: Rare opportunity to own ‘Lodge on Loch Ness’ including a 4 bed detached house on a hill for £295,000
Formerly a successful BnB, now on the market for less than £300,000
Formerly a successful BnB known as the ‘Lodge on Loch Ness, this four-bedroom detached house with a self-contained annexe is on the market for £295,000. The stunning property enjoys an elevated, scenic position on the outskirts of Invermoriston.
With on-site parking for ten residents, this recently renovated house on a hill features wood treatment and new flooring throughout many rooms in the house. As well as having commercial success as a BnB, this property offers AirBnB income validation upon offers of interest.
The ground floor comprises a porch, entrance hall, spacious living room, dining area, modern kitchen and study. Whereas, the first floor features two well-proportioned bedrooms, an additional en-suite bedroom, and a family bathroom.
The self-contained annexe that can be accessed via the ground floor comprises a kitchen, sitting room, shower room and bedroom. Sitting snug on the Creag Nan Eun hill, the property - listed by estate agents Your Move Inverness - enjoys picturesque views of Loch Ness and Invermoriston Falls.
If you’d like to own Creag Nan Eun - make your enquiry on 01463 357929 or by emailing Your Move - Inverness through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Invermoriston, Inverness, Highland IV63
Price: £295,000
Agent: Your Move - Inverness
Contact: 01463 357929