This stunning five-bedroom Victorian semi-detached villa known as Laurieston House forms part of the Pollokshields Heritage Trail and is a real Southside jewel.
Listed on Rightmove, this property has an abundance of original period features boasting, Carrera marble fireplaces, stunning intricate cornicing work and original stained glass bespoke to the home.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Pollokshields remains one of the most desired places to live in Glasgow. There is a particularly impressive range of restaurants, bars and cafes in Pollokshields itself as well as nearby Strathbungo and Shawlands all within walking distance. Public transport can also be accessed nearby at Shields Road subway station and Pollokshields East or West train stations.
Property Summary
Location: Shields Road, Pollokshields, Glasgow
Price: £699,000
Agent: Rettie, Shawlands
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.