For Sale: Remarkable five bedroom blonde sandstone Victorian villa in Pollokshields on the market for £699,000

Published 14th Aug 2024

This beautiful home enjoys a modern, eclectic decor throughout which beautifully accentuates the period features and traditional nature of the house.

This stunning five-bedroom Victorian semi-detached villa known as Laurieston House forms part of the Pollokshields Heritage Trail and is a real Southside jewel.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has an abundance of original period features  boasting, Carrera marble fireplaces, stunning intricate cornicing work and original stained glass bespoke to the home.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Pollokshields remains one of the most desired places to live in Glasgow. There is a particularly impressive range of restaurants, bars and cafes in Pollokshields itself as well as nearby Strathbungo and Shawlands all within walking distance. Public transport can also be accessed nearby at Shields Road subway station and Pollokshields East or West train stations.

Location: Shields Road, Pollokshields, Glasgow

Price: £699,000

Agent: Rettie, Shawlands

1. Front

As you enter the property you go through the grand reception hallway with cornice detailing and original period oak balustrade staircase

The beautiful bay windowed formal sitting room features a delightful triple aspect stained glass windows.

The sitting room is complete with original oak panelling and Carrera marble fireplace and glorious intricate cornicing.

