Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The building is B listed.

For sale: 'seldom available' West End home designed by David Barclay comes with separate flat downstairs

A beautiful, five-bedroom home in the West End has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
5 minutes ago

The Dowanhill Street property is in a great location – near Byres Road and the Botanic Gardens.

It also comes with a basement level which acts as a separate apartment, with its own kitchen, lounge and bedrooms.

The house is available for offers over £1,050,000.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Dowanhill Street

There are separate living and drawing rooms.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Dowanhill Street

The kitchen looks out over the garden.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Dowanhill Street

The dining room has a feature fireplace.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Dowanhill Street

The house has five good-sized bedrooms.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
West End
Next Page
Page 1 of 2