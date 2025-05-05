This stunning five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse oozes period character and charm with ornate cornicing, detailed woodwork, original fireplaces and stained glass windows, whilst offering a luxurious, modern standard of living - the best of both worlds.
Listed on Rightmove, this exquisite home is set on a quiet, leafy one way crescent with fabulous residents' gardens and on-street permit parking.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is only moments from the thriving shops, bars and restaurants in Hyndland as well as the Western Health and Racquets Club and Café Parma. The area is also home to high ranking schools which will be ideal for the family buyer.
Property Summary
Location: Kingsborough Gardens, Hyndland
Price: £1,400,000
Agent: Vanilla Square, Glasgow
