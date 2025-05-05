Glasgow For Sale: 'Spectacular' 5-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in one of the West End's most exclusive addresses for £1.4 million

Published 5th May 2025

This townhouse is one of Glasgow West End’s most exclusive addresses.

This stunning five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse oozes period character and charm with ornate cornicing, detailed woodwork, original fireplaces and stained glass windows, whilst offering a luxurious, modern standard of living - the best of both worlds.

Listed on Rightmove, this exquisite home is set on a quiet, leafy one way crescent with fabulous residents' gardens and on-street permit parking.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is only moments from the thriving shops, bars and restaurants in Hyndland as well as the Western Health and Racquets Club and Café Parma. The area is also home to high ranking schools which will be ideal for the family buyer.

Property Summary

Location: Kingsborough Gardens, Hyndland

Price: £1,400,000

Agent: Vanilla Square, Glasgow

The front of the townhouse on Kingsborough Gardens in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the townhouse on Kingsborough Gardens in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

The formal lounge has a feature open fireplace and a large bay window to the front overlooking the residents gardens.

2. Lounge

The formal lounge has a feature open fireplace and a large bay window to the front overlooking the residents gardens. | Rightmove

The kitchen features a breakfast bar for casual dining.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen features a breakfast bar for casual dining. | Rightmove

Stairs lead down to the modern kitchen which is fitted with quality modern wall and floor units, complementing granite worktops and integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

Stairs lead down to the modern kitchen which is fitted with quality modern wall and floor units, complementing granite worktops and integrated appliances. | Rightmove

