This outstanding two bedroom apartment is found on the seventh floor of the notable red sandstone Renfield Chambers and benefits from a south facing balcony which has striking city views from a wall of glass in the living space.
Listed on Rightmove, the property is bright and well presented, and features an open plan living/dining room with a modern kitchen. There are two generous bedrooms with the main bedroom having an en suite attached.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby at Buchanan Street Bus Station, Queen Street station and Glasgow Central.
Property Summary
Location: Renfield Street, city centre,
Price: £199,000
Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City
