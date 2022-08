The eight-bedroom Bardowie Castle, situated on the banks of Bardowie Loch, is just a few miles from Glasgow.

The castle contains Scotland’s oldest original stone keep, dating from the mid 16th century, and includes a great hall.

The house has been extensively restored and refurbished, and includes a private jetty, gardens and a tennis court.

It is available for offers over £2,250,000.

