This incredible two-bedroom ground floor blonde sandstone flat is found within Strathbungo which was recently named as one of the coolest places to live in the world by Time Out in 2024 and one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times in 2025.

Listed on Rightmove , this flat has its own private front garden and a range of period features inside.

The eclectic mix of bars, cafes and eateries make it enormously popular, and with this flat you have them just around the corner. There are also excellent transport links - numerous bus routes on Pollokshaws Road, and train stations at Queens Park and Pollokshields West both just a short walk away.

Property Summary

Location: Marywood Square, Glasgow

Price: £255,000

Agent: Rettie, Shawlands

1 . Front The front of the property on Marywood Square in Strathbungo. | Rightmove

2 . Living room One of the best features about the living room is the working period fireplace. | Rightmove

3 . Living room The living room has all of the original cornicing, central ceiling rose, window shutters and floor boards. | Rightmove