This incredible two-bedroom ground floor blonde sandstone flat is found within Strathbungo which was recently named as one of the coolest places to live in the world by Time Out in 2024 and one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times in 2025.
Listed on Rightmove, this flat has its own private front garden and a range of period features inside.
The eclectic mix of bars, cafes and eateries make it enormously popular, and with this flat you have them just around the corner. There are also excellent transport links - numerous bus routes on Pollokshaws Road, and train stations at Queens Park and Pollokshields West both just a short walk away.
Property Summary
Location: Marywood Square, Glasgow
Price: £255,000
Agent: Rettie, Shawlands
