For Sale: Stunning 2-bedroom blonde sandstone Strathbungo flat in one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods for £255,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 09:41 BST

The Glasgow Southside neighbourhood has become one of the most sought-after areas in the city.

This incredible two-bedroom ground floor blonde sandstone flat is found within Strathbungo which was recently named as one of the coolest places to live in the world by Time Out in 2024 and one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times in 2025.

Listed on Rightmove, this flat has its own private front garden and a range of period features inside.

The eclectic mix of bars, cafes and eateries make it enormously popular, and with this flat you have them just around the corner. There are also excellent transport links - numerous bus routes on Pollokshaws Road, and train stations at Queens Park and Pollokshields West both just a short walk away.

Property Summary

Location: Marywood Square, Glasgow

Price: £255,000

Agent: Rettie, Shawlands

The front of the property on Marywood Square in Strathbungo.

1. Front

The front of the property on Marywood Square in Strathbungo. | Rightmove

One of the best features about the living room is the working period fireplace.

2. Living room

One of the best features about the living room is the working period fireplace. | Rightmove

The living room has all of the original cornicing, central ceiling rose, window shutters and floor boards.

3. Living room

The living room has all of the original cornicing, central ceiling rose, window shutters and floor boards. | Rightmove

The reception hallway has a large shelved walk in cupboard, as does the living room.

4. Hallway

The reception hallway has a large shelved walk in cupboard, as does the living room. | Rightmove

