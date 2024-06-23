This impressive three-bedroom duplex apartment is located on the first and second floor of a B-Listed former cinema, originally constructed in 1939 and converted into 45 stylish flats by Strathclyde Homes in 2002

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with Anniesland being an immensely popular area in the west of Glasgow with a range of nearby transport links and amenities. The flat is right beside Anniesland train station which provides quick link into the city centre with there also being plenty of regular bus services up and down Great Western Road. A large Morrisons supermarket is nearby with a range of shops, cafes and bars.