Published 23rd Jun 2024

This flat is set within one of Glasgow’s most distinctive buildings on Great Western Road which was once a cinema

This impressive three-bedroom duplex apartment is located on the first and second floor of a B-Listed former cinema, originally constructed in 1939 and converted into 45 stylish flats by Strathclyde Homes in 2002

Listed on Rightmove, this flat showcases many preserved Art Deco elements and is meticulously maintained by the appointed factor.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with Anniesland being an immensely popular area in the west of Glasgow with a range of nearby transport links and amenities. The flat is right beside Anniesland train station which provides quick link into the city centre with there also being plenty of regular bus services up and down Great Western Road. A large Morrisons supermarket is nearby with a range of shops, cafes and bars.

Location: 1/1, 1544, Great Western Road, Anniesland, G12 0AY

Price: £309,000

Agent: Yates Hellier Ltd, Glasgow

1. Front

The generously sized living room extends to the kitchen and is a bright space.

A look inside the fully equipped kitchen area, which also creates a semi open-plan living area with the living room.

The unique dining room has double-height ceilings and would be a great space to entertain guests.

