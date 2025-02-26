For Sale: Stunning blonde sandstone three-bedroom flat on one of Scotland's most expensive streets in Glasgow for £495,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:08 BST

This tremendous West End flat is found one of Glasgow’s most desirable streets and dates back over 140 years

This outstanding three-bedroom flat boasts plentiful space and natural light, situated in a refurbished, blonde sandstone building dating from 1883, known as ‘The School House'.

Listed on Rightmove, the entrance to number 15 in the building, previously classed as the ‘Boys’ entrance, is accessed via a residents controlled entry system.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinbridge Subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby on Great Western Road and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also on your doorstep which is a great outdoor space to enjoy on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: 1/2 15 Cecil Street, Hillhead, G12

Price: £495,000

Agent: Pacitti Jones, Glasgow

The front of the property on Cecil Street which was named as the third most expensive street in Glasgow by Rightmove in 2024.

1. Front

Upon entering the apartment, you will walk into a welcoming reception hallway with two storage cupboards off.

2. Reception hallway

Moving onto the main area of the home, the open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area is breathtaking; taking pride with its tall ceilings, corner position and dual aspects, this room is the perfect space for relaxing and entertaining.

3. Lounge

The Lounge area, located under the mezzanine, is bright and spacious as well as tastefully decorated.

4. Lounge

