This outstanding three-bedroom flat boasts plentiful space and natural light, situated in a refurbished, blonde sandstone building dating from 1883, known as ‘The School House'.
Listed on Rightmove, the entrance to number 15 in the building, previously classed as the ‘Boys’ entrance, is accessed via a residents controlled entry system.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinbridge Subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby on Great Western Road and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also on your doorstep which is a great outdoor space to enjoy on a sunny day.
Property Summary
Location: 1/2 15 Cecil Street, Hillhead, G12
Price: £495,000
Agent: Pacitti Jones, Glasgow
