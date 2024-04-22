This outstanding five bedroom property was dubbed 'Scotland's most eye-catching home' by architect and Scotland's Home of the Year judge Danny Campbell.
Listed on Corum, this property even boasts a gym, sauna and plant room and is a brilliantly designed home which has a number of stunning features.
Mark Jamieson, partner at leading estate agency Corum, said: “An extraordinary feat of engineering and design. Never has a house delivered such a level of contemporary architecture, feeling of seclusion and privacy for such an urban setting. Bold, dynamic and must surely be a pleasure to live in.
“The demand for homes over £1m across Greater Glasgow has grown exponentially over the last few years, as such we have already had plenty of interest. It is a remarkable property to be involved with.”
There are a number of great amenities near this phenomenal home which is close to some of the best schools in Scotland. It is located to the east of the M77 motorway, giving swift communication links to Glasgow city centre, airports and coastal Ayrshire. Rouken Glen Park is also nearby which is a great outdoor space.
Property Summary
Location: Tragerhaus, 39b Ayr Road
Price: £1,375,000
Agent: Corum
