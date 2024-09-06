For Sale: Stunning four bedroom mid-terraced townhouse near Silverburn for £259,995

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:01 BST

This exceptional townhouse offers the perfect blend of modern living, ample space, and a prime location. 

This outstanding four-bedroom mid-terraced townhouse is perfectly situated in a tranquil and secluded cul-de-sac neighbourhood, just minutes away from Silverburn Shopping Centre. 

Listed on Purplebricks, this property combines the charm of a rural setting with the convenience of urban living, offering the best of both worlds. You also benefit from your own private driveway and additional garage space, providing secure parking and extra storage.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being so close to Silverburn shopping centre which is one of the most popular shopping destinations in Glasgow where you can access a wide array of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. The property is also conveniently located near local schools, amenities, and transport links, making commuting and daily errands a breeze.

Property Summary

Location: Parklands Oval, Glasgow, G53 7SZ

Price: £259,995

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Parklands Oval just minutes away from Silverburn Shopping Centre.

1. Front

The front of the property on Parklands Oval just minutes away from Silverburn Shopping Centre. | Purplebricks

The living room is a bright and modern space where you can relax with patio doors leading out to the garden.

2. Living room

The living room is a bright and modern space where you can relax with patio doors leading out to the garden. | Purplebricks

An alternative view of the living room with the dining area being completely open plan.

3. Living room

An alternative view of the living room with the dining area being completely open plan. | Purplebricks

The dining room is a generous space which would be a great area to entertain guests.

4. Dining room

The dining room is a generous space which would be a great area to entertain guests. | Purplebricks

