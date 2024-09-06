For Sale: Stunning four bedroom mid-terraced townhouse near Silverburn for £259,995

Listed on Purplebricks , this property combines the charm of a rural setting with the convenience of urban living, offering the best of both worlds. You also benefit from your own private driveway and additional garage space, providing secure parking and extra storage.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being so close to Silverburn shopping centre which is one of the most popular shopping destinations in Glasgow where you can access a wide array of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. The property is also conveniently located near local schools, amenities, and transport links, making commuting and daily errands a breeze.