Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:24 BST

This location offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow has to offer with a wealth of amenities

This seldom available two bedroom apartment is located within the Merchant City’s Italian Centre which was created in 1991 by Paige & Park Architects as one of the key urban regeneration and redevelopments of the area.

Listed on Rightmove, this home offers modern city centre living in a development which is a true piece of the Merchant City’s modern history.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Glasgow Central stations all being within walking distance.

Property Summary

Location: Cochrane Street, Merchant City, Glasgow

Price: £325,000

Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City

A look inside the living room with east facing windows offering a superb outlook to John Street from three full height sash windows.

2. Living room

A look inside the living room with east facing windows offering a superb outlook to John Street from three full height sash windows. | Rightmove

The open plan re-fitted, dining sized kitchen is set back from the living space.

4. Kitchen

The open plan re-fitted, dining sized kitchen is set back from the living space. | Rightmove

