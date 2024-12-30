This seldom available two bedroom apartment is located within the Merchant City’s Italian Centre which was created in 1991 by Paige & Park Architects as one of the key urban regeneration and redevelopments of the area.
Listed on Rightmove, this home offers modern city centre living in a development which is a true piece of the Merchant City’s modern history.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Glasgow Central stations all being within walking distance.
Property Summary
Location: Cochrane Street, Merchant City, Glasgow
Price: £325,000
Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.