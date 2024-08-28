For Sale: Stunning one bedroom traditional red sandstone flat in Shawlands with stylish interior for £180,000

Inside an outstanding Southside flat in the heart of Shawlands which is one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas.

This outstanding traditional south facing flat situated within a popular part of Shawlands is spacious in size and has a stylish interior throughout the home.

Listed on Purplebricks, this first floor property has several great features throughout and is an example of Southside living at its very best.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Tantallon Road such as Pollokshaws West and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of fantastic bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park and Pollok Country Park.

