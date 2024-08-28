This outstanding traditional south facing flat situated within a popular part of Shawlands is spacious in size and has a stylish interior throughout the home.

Listed on Purplebricks, this first floor property has several great features throughout and is an example of Southside living at its very best.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Tantallon Road such as Pollokshaws West and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of fantastic bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park and Pollok Country Park.

Property Summary

Location: 381 Tantallon Road, Glasgow, G41 3HJ

Price: £180,000

Agent: Purplebricks

1 . Front The front of the property on Tantallon Road in Shawlands. | Purplebricks

2 . Lounge The bay windowed lounge features original wooden floors. | Purplebricks

3 . Lounge One of the best features about the lounge is the stunning bay window which allows for plenty of natural light. | Purplebricks

4 . Lounge An alternative view of the cosy lounge space which features a fireplace. | Purplebricks