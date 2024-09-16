This remarkable six-bedroom, detached home is a fine example of luxury living with its meticulous attention to detail from the warm sandstone exterior finish to the magnificent bright, spacious interior complete with impressive double height galleried landing.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is a privately commissioned, one-off build completed in 2011 and extends to approximately four thousand five hundred of internal floor space with significant attention to detail in terms of quality finishes and materials used which further enhances the standard of décor throughout the whole home.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Whitecraigs and Patterton train stations. There are also several great restaurants and bars to head to in Newton Mearns.

Property Summary

Location: 17 Sunningdale Avenue, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire

Price: £1,250,000

Agent: Rettie, Newton Mearns

1 . Front The front of the property on Sunningdale Avenue in Newton Mearns. | Rightmove

2 . Reception hallway Entrance via the magnificent reception hallway, with double height galleried landing above, enhances the sense of light, space and provides a most impressive entrance. | Rightmove

3 . Sitting room There is a splendid formal sitting room with cornicing and focal point limestone fireplace and large bay window on to Sunningdale Avenue. | Rightmove