For Sale: Stunning six bedroom detached sandstone home with magnificent interior for £1,250,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:09 GMT

Sunningdale Avenue one of the finest homes to grace the Newton Mearns market in recent years.

This remarkable six-bedroom, detached home is a fine example of luxury living with its meticulous attention to detail from the warm sandstone exterior finish to the magnificent bright, spacious interior complete with impressive double height galleried landing.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is a privately commissioned, one-off build completed in 2011 and extends to approximately four thousand five hundred of internal floor space with significant attention to detail in terms of quality finishes and materials used which further enhances the standard of décor throughout the whole home.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Whitecraigs and Patterton train stations. There are also several great restaurants and bars to head to in Newton Mearns.

Property Summary

Location: 17 Sunningdale Avenue, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire

Price: £1,250,000

Agent: Rettie, Newton Mearns

The front of the property on Sunningdale Avenue in Newton Mearns.

1. Front

The front of the property on Sunningdale Avenue in Newton Mearns. | Rightmove

Entrance via the magnificent reception hallway, with double height galleried landing above, enhances the sense of light, space and provides a most impressive entrance.

2. Reception hallway

Entrance via the magnificent reception hallway, with double height galleried landing above, enhances the sense of light, space and provides a most impressive entrance. | Rightmove

There is a splendid formal sitting room with cornicing and focal point limestone fireplace and large bay window on to Sunningdale Avenue.

3. Sitting room

There is a splendid formal sitting room with cornicing and focal point limestone fireplace and large bay window on to Sunningdale Avenue. | Rightmove

The impressive kitchen provides a range of contemporary fitted floor and wall mounted units, large central island with Siemens integrated appliances throughout, in addition to an American fridge freezer.

4. Kitchen

The impressive kitchen provides a range of contemporary fitted floor and wall mounted units, large central island with Siemens integrated appliances throughout, in addition to an American fridge freezer. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRightmoveBarsEast RenfrewshireRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice