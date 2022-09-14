Register
Not a bad view.

For sale: stunning six-bedroom house on Scottish island - with views over Mull

A gorgeous house, with views looking towards Mull, has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:37 pm

Caolas Farm was constructed in 2021 and comes with almost 60 acres of land.

The property is on the southern side of the Isle of Coll – accessible via air and ferry.

The house itself is available for offers over £850k.

The two wind turbines, which generate net income of around £150k per year, are available for offers over £1.25m.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Caolas

The house was built in a style sympathetic to the traditional houses of the Hebrides.

Photo: rightmove

2. Caolas

The house has a large family room with feature fireplace.

Photo: rightmove

3. Caolas

The sizeable kitchen and dining room.

Photo: rightmove

4. Caolas

The bedrooms offer great views.

Photo: rightmove

