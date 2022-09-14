For sale: stunning six-bedroom house on Scottish island - with views over Mull
A gorgeous house, with views looking towards Mull, has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:37 pm
Caolas Farm was constructed in 2021 and comes with almost 60 acres of land.
The property is on the southern side of the Isle of Coll – accessible via air and ferry.
The house itself is available for offers over £850k.
The two wind turbines, which generate net income of around £150k per year, are available for offers over £1.25m.
