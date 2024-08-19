This outstanding mews style home is quietly tucked away on characterful Claremont Terrace Lane which is adjacent to the beautiful Kelvingrove Park and is in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas to live.

Listed on Rightmove, this rarely available property features an amazing lounge/dining room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private balcony/terrace and a garage. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.