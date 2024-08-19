For Sale: Stunning three bedroom mews style home near Kelvingrove Park with private balcony for £559,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:06 BST

The property is located in a quiet yet incredibly convenient location being so close to Kelvingrove Park, the city centre and also to Byres Road and the popular nearby Finnieston area 

This outstanding mews style home is quietly tucked away on characterful Claremont Terrace Lane which is adjacent to the beautiful Kelvingrove Park and is in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas to live.

Listed on Rightmove, this rarely available property features an amazing lounge/dining room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private balcony/terrace and a garage. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: 2 Park Gardens Lane

Price: £559,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Claremont Terrace Lane in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Claremont Terrace Lane in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

Inside the open plan fitted kitchen with three section window to the front. Generous storage, white worktops, gas hob, fitted bins, dishwasher, microwave/oven and main oven below, extractor hood and quooker tap.

2. Kitchen

Inside the open plan fitted kitchen with three section window to the front. Generous storage, white worktops, gas hob, fitted bins, dishwasher, microwave/oven and main oven below, extractor hood and quooker tap. | Rightmove

Upstairs lounge/dining room with two section windows to the front, an amazing cupola and ‘L’ shaped windows to the rear which consists of three section sliding glazed doors to the balcony and a four-section adjacent window.

3. Dining area

Upstairs lounge/dining room with two section windows to the front, an amazing cupola and ‘L’ shaped windows to the rear which consists of three section sliding glazed doors to the balcony and a four-section adjacent window. | Rightmove

The main lounge dining room is an absolutely stunning contemporary space with light flooding in from the windows and the cupola.

4. Lounge

The main lounge dining room is an absolutely stunning contemporary space with light flooding in from the windows and the cupola. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRestaurantsRightmoveWoodlandsWest EndBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.