This outstanding two-bedroom first floor flat occupies a prominent position in the leafy Holyrood Crescent which is an incredibly convenient location just off Great Western Road in Glasgow’s West End.
Listed on Rightmove, this property has been very tastefully updated throughout taking particular care to enhance and preserve all period features.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is just off Great Western Road where there is a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. It is also conveniently placed for Kelvingrove Park, Botanic Gardens, and the University of Glasgow is within half a mile.
Property Summary
Location: Holyrood Crescent, Kelvinbridge, Glasgow
Price: £260,000
Agent: Rettie, West End
