For Sale: Stunning two bedroom flat just off Great Western Road with residents gardens for £260,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:17 BST

The property offers residents a quiet and tranquil retreat from all the hustle and bustle of city life

This outstanding two-bedroom first floor flat occupies a prominent position in the leafy Holyrood Crescent which is an incredibly convenient location just off Great Western Road in Glasgow’s West End.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has been very tastefully updated throughout taking particular care to enhance and preserve all period features.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is just off Great Western Road where there is a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. It is also conveniently placed for Kelvingrove Park, Botanic Gardens, and the University of Glasgow is within half a mile.

Property Summary

Location: Holyrood Crescent, Kelvinbridge, Glasgow

Price: £260,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Holyrood Crescent just off Byres Road.

1. Front

The front of the property on Holyrood Crescent just off Byres Road. | Rightmove

The living room features high ceilings, ceiling cornice, picture rail, a focal point fire surround with insert wood burning stove, wall press, varnished timber floor coverings and a walk in cupboard.

2. Living room

The living room features high ceilings, ceiling cornice, picture rail, a focal point fire surround with insert wood burning stove, wall press, varnished timber floor coverings and a walk in cupboard. | Rightmove

One of the best features about the living room is the stunning three-section bay window.

3. Living room

One of the best features about the living room is the stunning three-section bay window. | Rightmove

Inside the welcoming reception hallway, complete with high ceilings and fresh neutral decoration.

4. Hallway

Inside the welcoming reception hallway, complete with high ceilings and fresh neutral decoration. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndPropertyCity CouncilRightmoveSchoolsBars
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice