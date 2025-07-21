This exceptionally spacious four-bedroom top floor tenement flat offers generous stylish living within the popular and incredibly convenient ‘Drives' of Dennistoun.
Listed on Rightmove, this building has undergone a programme of refurbishments with a new roof, stonework repairs and the communal hallway has been fully redecorated in recent years and is a stunning example of a traditional tenement flat with a contemporary mix of modern features blended with a wealth of original features to include ornate cornice and ceiling rose.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location. It is superb with a range of amenities and public transport links just minutes away. The Drives are well placed for both Duke Street and Alexandra Parade where you will find a range of popular shops, delis, restaurants and transport links from the local Duke Street train station. The property is just over a mile from the city centre and popular Merchant City and in walking distance to both Alexandra Park offering views to Ben Lomond from its highest point and Glasgow Green Park.
Property Summary
Location: Garthland Drive, Dennistoun, Glasgow City
Price: £299,000
Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City
