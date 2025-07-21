Listed on Rightmove , this building has undergone a programme of refurbishments with a new roof, stonework repairs and the communal hallway has been fully redecorated in recent years and is a stunning example of a traditional tenement flat with a contemporary mix of modern features blended with a wealth of original features to include ornate cornice and ceiling rose.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location. It is superb with a range of amenities and public transport links just minutes away. The Drives are well placed for both Duke Street and Alexandra Parade where you will find a range of popular shops, delis, restaurants and transport links from the local Duke Street train station. The property is just over a mile from the city centre and popular Merchant City and in walking distance to both Alexandra Park offering views to Ben Lomond from its highest point and Glasgow Green Park.