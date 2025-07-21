For Sale: 'Stylish' 4-bedroom top floor tenement flat on one of the ‘Drives' of Dennistoun' for £299,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:49 BST

The property is especially well placed to take advantage of an enviable selection of local amenities on both Duke Street and Alexandra Parade.

This exceptionally spacious four-bedroom top floor tenement flat offers generous stylish living within the popular and incredibly convenient ‘Drives' of Dennistoun.

Listed on Rightmove, this building has undergone a programme of refurbishments with a new roof, stonework repairs and the communal hallway has been fully redecorated in recent years and is a stunning example of a traditional tenement flat with a contemporary mix of modern features blended with a wealth of original features to include ornate cornice and ceiling rose.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location. It is superb with a range of amenities and public transport links just minutes away. The Drives are well placed for both Duke Street and Alexandra Parade where you will find a range of popular shops, delis, restaurants and transport links from the local Duke Street train station. The property is just over a mile from the city centre and popular Merchant City and in walking distance to both Alexandra Park offering views to Ben Lomond from its highest point and Glasgow Green Park.

Property Summary

Location: Garthland Drive, Dennistoun, Glasgow City

Price: £299,000

Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City

The front of the property on Garthland Drive in Glasgow's East End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Garthland Drive in Glasgow's East End. | Rightmove

The lounge spans over 21 feet into three section bay and has a lovely traditional fire surround and ornate traditional features.

2. Lounge

The lounge spans over 21 feet into three section bay and has a lovely traditional fire surround and ornate traditional features. | Rightmove

Storm doors lead to the reception hall spanning over 26 feet, with original sanded wooden herringbone flooring continued through the property, and offering access to all rooms.

3. Hallway

Storm doors lead to the reception hall spanning over 26 feet, with original sanded wooden herringbone flooring continued through the property, and offering access to all rooms. | Rightmove

There are three press cupboards, modern and re-fitted dining kitchen with a range of base and wall mounted units, integrated appliances including four-ring gas hob and window to rear courtyard.

4. Kitchen

There are three press cupboards, modern and re-fitted dining kitchen with a range of base and wall mounted units, integrated appliances including four-ring gas hob and window to rear courtyard. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGlasgow CityRightmove
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice