For sale: traditional cottage on Scottish island comes with 120 acres - perfect for relaxing
A traditional, three-bedroom cottage on a Scottish island has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
5 minutes ago
Coulererach is in an isolated location on the Isle of Islay, between the bays of Machir and Saligo.
It comes with permanent pasture land of around 30 acres and and peat moorland down to Loch Gorm extending another 90 acres.
It is available for offers over £625,000.
Find out more on rightmove.
Page 1 of 2