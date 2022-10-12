Register
For sale: traditional cottage on Scottish island comes with 120 acres - perfect for relaxing

A traditional, three-bedroom cottage on a Scottish island has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
5 minutes ago

Coulererach is in an isolated location on the Isle of Islay, between the bays of Machir and Saligo.

It comes with permanent pasture land of around 30 acres and and peat moorland down to Loch Gorm extending another 90 acres.

It is available for offers over £625,000.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Coulererach

A stone-built byre adjoins the cottage.

Photo: rightmove

2. Coulererach

The property comes with shooting rights and fishing in Loch Gorm.

Photo: rightmove

3. Coulererach

The house has a small office.

Photo: rightmove

4. Coulererach

The property has oil fired central heating and double glazing.

Photo: rightmove

