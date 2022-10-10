For sale: unique New York style apartment in Glasgow city centre
A unique three-bedroom apartment in Glasgow city centre has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:44 am
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:50 am
This West George Street flat is in an ideal location – especially for people who work in the city centre.
The listed building has been re-roofed and refurbished this year, and it is maintained to a set standard.
It is available for offers over £395,000.
