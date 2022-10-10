Register
The property is in a prime city centre location.

For sale: unique New York style apartment in Glasgow city centre

A unique three-bedroom apartment in Glasgow city centre has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:44 am
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:50 am

This West George Street flat is in an ideal location – especially for people who work in the city centre.

The listed building has been re-roofed and refurbished this year, and it is maintained to a set standard.

It is available for offers over £395,000.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. West George Street

The elevated living space.

Photo: rightmove

2. West George Street

The main living space.

Photo: rightmove

3. West George Street

The elevated living room also includes a dining space.

Photo: rightmove

4. West George Street

The modern kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

