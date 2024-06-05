A 4-bedroom top floor flat on Byres Road in Hillhead has been listed for sale this week (May 4).

The blonde sandstone tenement on the corner of Dowanside Road and Byres Road was built around 1876 - and has seen extensive refurbishment in the last few years - while retaining several period pieces.

The flat is made up of a welcoming reception hall, hardwood flooring through out, corner bay window in lounge with decorative corniced work & feature fire, four ‘well-proportioned’ double bedrooms, one of which is used as office.

There are two bathrooms, one of which is a family bathroom with feature bath and overhead shower and the other is an ensuite to the principal bedroom.

