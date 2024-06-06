This stunning five-bedroom terraced townhouse is formed over five main floors and is found in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas to live.

There is plenty of notable features throughout the property with it being the perfect mixture of modern and traditional. The property was designed in 1855 and built between 1857-58 by Charles Wilson.

Listed on Rightmove, this elegant blonde sandstone townhouse is found on the desirable Park Circus in Glasgow’s West End which is only a stone’s throw away from Kelvingrove Park.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: Park Circus, Park, Glasgow

Price: £1,295,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Park Circus in Glasgow's West End.

2 . Reception hall Inside the large and elegant reception hall with original staircase.

3 . Dining room You'll find the formal dining room to the front of the property on the ground floor.