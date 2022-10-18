Register
The apartment is near Byres Road.

For sale: West End flat near Byres Road and Kelvingrove Park with 'huge potential' - and it's under £100k

A one-bedroom apartment in one of the best West End locations has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
45 minutes ago

The Dumbarton Road property is near the foot of Byres Road, with some of the best restaurants, bars and shops the area has to offer.

It also has great transport links, with rail and subway stations nearby.

The flat is available for offers over £92k.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Dumbarton Road

You get a nice view over the West End.

Photo: rightmove

2. Dumbarton Road

Inside the living room.

Photo: rightmove

3. Dumbarton Road

The kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

4. Dumbarton Road

The bedroom has a view out over Dumbarton Road.

Photo: rightmove

