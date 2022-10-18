For sale: West End flat near Byres Road and Kelvingrove Park with 'huge potential' - and it's under £100k
A one-bedroom apartment in one of the best West End locations has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
45 minutes ago
The Dumbarton Road property is near the foot of Byres Road, with some of the best restaurants, bars and shops the area has to offer.
It also has great transport links, with rail and subway stations nearby.
The flat is available for offers over £92k.
Find out more on rightmove.
Page 1 of 2