Why not return to the best years of your life with this former village school-turn-quirky characterful home? Fine & Country South Scotland has listed the five-bedroom property for a respectable £395,000

Situated within the quiet village of Rowanburn, the property was formerly a village school which has since been renovated. The building holds onto original features such as wooden beams and whitewashed timber floors, ensuring character throughout.

The ground floor comprises a huge, open-plan living and dining room, kitchen, two bathrooms and a boot room. The first floor features an additional bathroom and five bedrooms.

Additionally, the building contains 2-3 reception rooms and offers spectacular views toward the village location. Toward the rear of the property is an enclosed garden which is laid to lawn. There is also a decking area apt for entertaining.

According to the listing on Zoopla: “Rowanburn Hall is located within the heart of the village of Rowanburn, just beyond Canonbie which benefits from a primary school, doctors surgery, post office and pub.”

If you’d like to own this former village hall - make your enquiry on 01387 733098 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Rowanburn, Canonbie DG14

Price: £395,000

Agent: Fine & Country South Scotland