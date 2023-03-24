Why not return to the best years of your life with this former village school-turn-quirky characterful home? Fine & Country South Scotland has listed the five-bedroom property for a respectable £395,000
Situated within the quiet village of Rowanburn, the property was formerly a village school which has since been renovated. The building holds onto original features such as wooden beams and whitewashed timber floors, ensuring character throughout.
The ground floor comprises a huge, open-plan living and dining room, kitchen, two bathrooms and a boot room. The first floor features an additional bathroom and five bedrooms.
Additionally, the building contains 2-3 reception rooms and offers spectacular views toward the village location. Toward the rear of the property is an enclosed garden which is laid to lawn. There is also a decking area apt for entertaining.
According to the listing on Zoopla: “Rowanburn Hall is located within the heart of the village of Rowanburn, just beyond Canonbie which benefits from a primary school, doctors surgery, post office and pub.”
If you’d like to own this former village hall - make your enquiry on 01387 733098 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Rowanburn, Canonbie DG14
Price: £395,000
Agent: Fine & Country South Scotland
Contact: 01387 733098