Inside the Giffnock bungalow vying to be named Scotland's Home of the Year 2025

The six finalists vying to be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 have been revealed – ‘Sandstone Bungalow’ in Giffnock, ‘Hilltop House’ in Aberdeenshire, ‘Wee City Nook’ in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge area, ‘The Tree House’ in Broughty Ferry, ‘An Cala Cottage’ on the Isle of Skye and ‘Craigmount’ in Dalbeattie – ahead of the much-anticipated series finale of the popular BBC Scotland property series on Monday 2 June.

In the must-see finale, filmed at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover, the six finalists come face-to-face, meeting the judges for the first time as well as getting a chance to cast their eyes over each other’s homes. This year’s SHOTY search showcased a variety of styles from period properties to modern new-builds, cosy cottages to bespoke flats, farm steadings to contemporary abodes.

The SHOTY judges are excited about the forthcoming series finale. Interior Designer Anna Campbell-Jones says: “As always, we have a set of finalists that are each uniquely different from each other, from restored modernist dreams to handcrafted miniature perfection there's inspiration for everyone. When we film the final we are never sure who the winner will be - it could genuinely be any of these amazing homes. Through debate, much discussion and not a little heartbreak, we gradually whittle them down to one that we all agree has that magical edge - the home that best exemplifies what home means.”

Isle of Mull-based Interior Designer Banjo Beale praises the 2025 SHOTY finalists: “Each home’s bursting with personality - bold, beautiful, and a real labour of love. The finale of SHOTY is the big emotional payoff - surprises, stories, and a stunning winner that’ll take your breath away.”

Architect Danny Campbell adds: “This year’s finalists are an eclectic celebration of design adventures — bold, heartfelt, and unapologetically individual. Each home tells a story of its owner's passions, priorities and aesthetic DNA, from slick architectural statements to soulful reimagining of traditional spaces. The finale is always a head-spin - equal parts tension and celebration. Viewers can expect impassioned debates, inspiring interior insights and that brilliant moment where we finally agree on a winner!”

For the judges, meeting the finalists for the first time at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover is a real highlight. Says Anna: “We get so excited to meet the creators of these dazzling finalists once we have completed our judging, we have so many questions and love matching the faces to the homes.”

Banjo agrees: “It’s like meeting old friends - you feel like you know them through their walls and wallpapers!”

