Templeton Court is steeped in history and overlooks Glasgow Green | Purplebricks

Templeton Court’s striking architecture frames this rare two-bedroom apartment overlooking Glasgow Green, now on the market for offers over £270,000

For offers over £270,000, buyers have the chance to secure one of Templeton Court’s most desirable homes — a two-bedroom apartment inside Glasgow’s striking Grade A listed landmark overlooking the expanse of Glasgow Green.

A perfect mix of history, prestige and modern comfort, it’s a rare opportunity for lifestyle buyers and investors alike.

Purplebricks is handling the sale

The interior is a sight to behold | Purplebricks

Inside, the apartment immediately impresses with an L-shaped hallway offering generous built-in storage.

At its heart is a dramatic double-height living and dining space, where expansive windows flood the home with natural light and frame sweeping views across Glasgow Green. The fully integrated kitchen adjoins the living space and includes a handy separate utility room.

The principal double bedroom sits on the lower level with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower, while a mezzanine double bedroom makes an ideal guest space or home office. A second shower room is set off the hallway, with thoughtful storage keeping everything clutter-free.

At a glance Offers over £270,000 Grade A listed landmark apartment Two bedrooms, two bathrooms Double-height open-plan living with panoramic windows Private parking, secure entry and lift access

Additional benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, secure entry, lift access and an allocated private parking space.

Residents here also enjoy the lifestyle of Templeton Court itself, home to the award-winning WEST Brewery, a gym and dance studio.

Beyond, the vibrant Merchant City is just across the Green, and the city centre is a short 10-minute stroll, with excellent transport links in every direction.

