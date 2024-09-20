This stunning three-bedroom flat has been beautifully re-modelled to blend modern convenience with classic charm and ensures comfort and efficiency.
Listed on Rightmove, you'll find beautiful features including stained glass, decorative cornice work, and hardwood flooring throughout the property in Glasgow’s West End.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Hyndland Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.
Property Summary
Location: 0/2 10 Hyndland Road, Hyndland, G12 9UP
Price: £430,000
Agent: Corum, West End
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.