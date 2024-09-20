Glasgow For Sale: Charming three bedroom tenement flat on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets for £430,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:11 BST

This flat truly exemplifies modern living within a traditional and highly sought-after location.

This stunning three-bedroom flat has been beautifully re-modelled to blend modern convenience with classic charm and ensures comfort and efficiency.

Listed on Rightmove, you'll find beautiful features including stained glass, decorative cornice work, and hardwood flooring throughout the property in Glasgow’s West End.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Hyndland Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: 0/2 10 Hyndland Road, Hyndland, G12 9UP

Price: £430,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property on Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

The formal lounge is to the front of the property and is a bright space.

2. Lounge

The formal lounge is to the front of the property and is a bright space. | Rightmove

The fabulous dining kitchen has been thoughtfully repositioned to the front of the tenement.

3. Kitchen

The fabulous dining kitchen has been thoughtfully repositioned to the front of the tenement. | Rightmove

The kitchen is a superb space for both entertaining and daily living.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is a superb space for both entertaining and daily living. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRightmoveWest EndBars