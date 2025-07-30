Glasgow For Sale: Four-bedroom Kelvinside apartment with 'beautiful period detailing' available for £518k

Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:40 BST

This stunning four-bedroom apartment in Kelvinside is available for £518,000.

Set in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas, this Cleveden Drive property can boast spacious rooms, a brilliant garden and accessibility to many of the West End’s amenities.

Listed at £581,000 it is described as rare find by Right Move - with the Botanic Gardens and Byres Road close by.

The listing reads: “Set within the heart of leafy Kelvinside, this grand four-bedroom upper duplex occupies the upper two floors of an elegant sandstone villa, offering generous proportions, beautiful period detailing, and exceptional versatility across two levels of accommodation.”

The property’s outdoor space is incredible, with ample scope for outdoor dining or lazy summer days in the garden.

Property Summary

Location: Cleveden Drive, Glasgow, G12

Price: £518,000

Agent: Vanilla Square

The front of the property

1. Cleveden Drive, Kelvinside

The front of the property | Right Move

The lounge

2. Cleveden Drive, Kelvinside

The lounge | Right Move

The lounge

3. Cleveden Drive, Kelvinside

The lounge | Right Move

The kitchen

4. Cleveden Drive, Kelvinside

The kitchen | Right Move

