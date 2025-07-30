Set in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas, this Cleveden Drive property can boast spacious rooms, a brilliant garden and accessibility to many of the West End’s amenities.
Listed at £581,000 it is described as rare find by Right Move - with the Botanic Gardens and Byres Road close by.
The listing reads: “Set within the heart of leafy Kelvinside, this grand four-bedroom upper duplex occupies the upper two floors of an elegant sandstone villa, offering generous proportions, beautiful period detailing, and exceptional versatility across two levels of accommodation.”
The property’s outdoor space is incredible, with ample scope for outdoor dining or lazy summer days in the garden.
Property Summary
Location: Cleveden Drive, Glasgow, G12
Price: £518,000
Agent: Vanilla Square
