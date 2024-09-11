This stunning four-bedroom blonde sandstone townhouse dates back over 180 years to 1842 when it was designed by John Baird. It has man distinctive features such as striking porches with decorative pillars and wrought iron balcony.

Listed on Rightmove, this property occupies a commanding elevated ground and garden level in the B-listed building. Each double bedroom also benefits from an en-suite bathroom.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: 0/1 10 Claremont Terrace, Park, G3 7XR

Price: £850,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Claremont Terrace in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

2 . Front Head downstairs to access the front door of the property. | Rightmove

3 . Reception hallway This stylish interior boasts a reception hall which is instantly impressive. | Rightmove