This stunning four-bedroom blonde sandstone townhouse dates back over 180 years to 1842 when it was designed by John Baird. It has man distinctive features such as striking porches with decorative pillars and wrought iron balcony.
Listed on Rightmove, this property occupies a commanding elevated ground and garden level in the B-listed building. Each double bedroom also benefits from an en-suite bathroom.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.
Property Summary
Location: 0/1 10 Claremont Terrace, Park, G3 7XR
Price: £850,000
Agent: Corum, West End
