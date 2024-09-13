This impressive one-bedroom flat enjoys a twelfth floor position within the much sought after Glasgow Harbour development, built by the reputable Dandara Homes.
Listed on Purplebricks, this flat is immaculately presented throughout with a balcony from both the lounge and bedroom which has enviable views of both the river and the West End of Glasgow.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with the Meadowside Quay Walk flats being in close proximity to the world-leading University of Glasgow. There's no doubt that some of the finest restaurants, bistros and cafés, boutiques and an eclectic mix of independent shops and delicatessens will be on your doorstep. There are also regular bus routes along Dumbarton Road with direct links to the city centre, Jordanhill and Scotstoun. Hyndland and Partick train stations and Partick subway are also nearby
Property Summary
Location: 350 Meadowside Quay Walk, Glasgow, G11 6DT
Price: £165,000
Agent: Purplebricks
