Glasgow For Sale: Outstanding one bedroom flat with fabulous views and private balcony for £165,000

By Declan McConville

Published 13th Sep 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 13:47 BST

This twelfth floor flat is within a much admired and sought after district in Glasgow, close to the University of Glasgow

This impressive one-bedroom flat enjoys a twelfth floor position within the much sought after Glasgow Harbour development, built by the reputable Dandara Homes.

Listed on Purplebricks, this flat is immaculately presented throughout with a balcony from both the lounge and bedroom which has enviable views of both the river and the West End of Glasgow.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with the Meadowside Quay Walk flats being in close proximity to the world-leading University of Glasgow. There's no doubt that some of the finest restaurants, bistros and cafés, boutiques and an eclectic mix of independent shops and delicatessens will be on your doorstep. There are also regular bus routes along Dumbarton Road with direct links to the city centre, Jordanhill and Scotstoun. Hyndland and Partick train stations and Partick subway are also nearby

Location: 350 Meadowside Quay Walk, Glasgow, G11 6DT

Price: £165,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Meadowside Quay on the banks of the River Clyde.

The front of the property on Meadowside Quay on the banks of the River Clyde. | Purplebricks

The balcony also overlooks the courtyard below which is a shared residents garden.

The balcony also overlooks the courtyard below which is a shared residents garden. | Purplebricks

Inside the bright open plan lounge which is a generous space.

Inside the bright open plan lounge which is a generous space. | Purplebricks

The modern fully fitted and integrated kitchen.

The modern fully fitted and integrated kitchen. | Purplebricks

