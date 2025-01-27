This outstanding two bedroom penthouse is found in the heart of the Merchant City and features a private terrace and lovely city views north, east and south over the Merchant City buildings and and Glasgow’s skyline.
Listed on Rightmove, this penthouse is found within the ‘Old Sheriff Court’ B-listed neo-classical building which was built around 1844. The building was successfully converted into 62 residential apartments in 2005 with this arguably being one of the finest penthouses in Glasgow with it also featuring a residents’ gym and two resident’s courtyard gardens.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Glasgow Central stations all being within walking distance.
Property Summary
Location: Ingram Street, Merchant City, Glasgow
Price: £329,000
Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.