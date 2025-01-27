Glasgow For Sale: Outstanding two bedroom Merchant City B-listed penthouse with private terrace for £329,000

This is one of Glasgow’s most bespoke penthouses which has terrific views over the city which can be seen from the private terrace

This outstanding two bedroom penthouse is found in the heart of the Merchant City and features a private terrace and lovely city views north, east and south over the Merchant City buildings and and Glasgow’s skyline.

Listed on Rightmove, this penthouse is found within the ‘Old Sheriff Court’ B-listed neo-classical building which was built around 1844. The building was successfully converted into 62 residential apartments in 2005 with this arguably being one of the finest penthouses in Glasgow with it also featuring a residents’ gym and two resident’s courtyard gardens.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Glasgow Central stations all being within walking distance.

Property Summary

Location: Ingram Street, Merchant City, Glasgow

Price: £329,000

Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City

The front of the property on Ingram Street in Glasgow's Merchant City.

1. Front

The front of the property on Ingram Street in Glasgow's Merchant City. | Rightmove

A lot of natural light floods into the spacious living room area.

2. Living room

A lot of natural light floods into the spacious living room area. | Rightmove

The kitchen is complete with a range of base and wall mounted units and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is complete with a range of base and wall mounted units and integrated appliances. | Rightmove

Inside the off-set mezzanine room which is currently being used as a dining area and could be ideal as a third spare bedroom.

4. Dining area

Inside the off-set mezzanine room which is currently being used as a dining area and could be ideal as a third spare bedroom. | Rightmove

