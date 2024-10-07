This stunning two-bedroom tenement flat occupies an incredibly convenient and prominent location in Glasgow’s West End - just off the bustling Byres Road.
Listed on Rightmove, this property is within an elegant red sandstone building which, in 2019, had a full exterior refurbishment which included new slated roof, leadwork, stone restoration and re-building of the chimney head.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is just off Byres Road and close to Ashton Lane where there is a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hillhead and Kelvinbridge subway stations with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.
Property Summary
Location: Cranworth Street, Hillhead, Glasgow
Price: £285,000
Agent: Rettie, West End
