Glasgow For Sale: Rarely available elegant red sandstone two bedroom flat in Hillhead for £285,000

Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:03 BST

The property is superbly presented, has good natural light and is comfortably proportioned throughout.

This stunning two-bedroom tenement flat occupies an incredibly convenient and prominent location in Glasgow’s West End - just off the bustling Byres Road.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is within an elegant red sandstone building which, in 2019, had a full exterior refurbishment which included new slated roof, leadwork, stone restoration and re-building of the chimney head.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is just off Byres Road and close to Ashton Lane where there is a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hillhead and Kelvinbridge subway stations with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Location: Cranworth Street, Hillhead, Glasgow

Price: £285,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The property has an attractive interior with the notable advantage of really useful storage space off both the reception hall and also the lounge.

Inside the main lounge with bay window to the front and focal point fireplace.

One of the other great features about the lounge is the ornate cornice and storage at the back of room.

