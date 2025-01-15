Glasgow For Sale: Stunning blonde sandstone four bedroom villa with amazing views of Hampden Park for £389,000

Mount Annan Drive is an attractive address in Mount Florida which is home to a beautiful collection of red and blonde sandstone

This outstanding blonde sandstone four-bedroom semi-dethatched villa offers substantial, traditional living space which will appeal to growing families and professional couples who wish to bring up a family in one of Glasgow’s most desirable locations.

Listed on Rightmove, this building is understood to have been constructed around the 1900's and is found in wonderful condition thanks to the efforts of the current owners.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it’s only minutes’ walk from both Mount Florida Rail Station and Kings Park Rail Station and just around the corner from a tremendous collection of lively bars, restaurants and trendy coffee shops. This is a fantastic position for growing families who are in search of a convenient, central living situation. Mount Florida is a perfect location for anyone who requires quick, easy access to major road networks and offers rapid access to M74 & M8 motorways.

Property Summary

Location: 107 Mount Annan Drive, Mount Florida, Glasgow, G44 4RX

Price: £389,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands

1. Front

2. Lounge

3. Lounge

4. Family room

