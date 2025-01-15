This outstanding blonde sandstone four-bedroom semi-dethatched villa offers substantial, traditional living space which will appeal to growing families and professional couples who wish to bring up a family in one of Glasgow’s most desirable locations.

Listed on Rightmove , this building is understood to have been constructed around the 1900's and is found in wonderful condition thanks to the efforts of the current owners.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it’s only minutes’ walk from both Mount Florida Rail Station and Kings Park Rail Station and just around the corner from a tremendous collection of lively bars, restaurants and trendy coffee shops. This is a fantastic position for growing families who are in search of a convenient, central living situation. Mount Florida is a perfect location for anyone who requires quick, easy access to major road networks and offers rapid access to M74 & M8 motorways.