This outstanding two-bedroom flat is formed over two floors and is situated within a C-listed church conversion on Kent Road in Anderston.
Listed on Rightmove, this property is in a brilliant location for access to Finnieston, Charing Cross and Glasgow City Centre with it also being a short walk away from the OVO Hydro. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Charing Cross and Anderston train stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Finnieston. Kelvingrove Park is also on your doorstep which is a terrific outdoor space.
Property Summary
Location: G/5 69 Kent Road, Charing Cross, G3 7EG
Price: £225,000
Agent: Corum, West End
