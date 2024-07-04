Glasgow For Sale: Stunning C-listed former church two bedroom flat in Anderston for £225,000

This flat is within a stunning converted building near to Charing Cross

This outstanding two-bedroom flat is formed over two floors and is situated within a C-listed church conversion on Kent Road in Anderston.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is in a brilliant location for access to Finnieston, Charing Cross and Glasgow City Centre with it also being a short walk away from the OVO Hydro. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Charing Cross and Anderston train stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Finnieston. Kelvingrove Park is also on your doorstep which is a terrific outdoor space.

Property Summary

Location: G/5 69 Kent Road, Charing Cross, G3 7EG

Price: £225,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the C-listed building on Kent Road.

1. Front

The front of the C-listed building on Kent Road. | Rightmove

A look inside the bright and spacious living room space which is perfect for entertaining.

2. Living room

A look inside the bright and spacious living room space which is perfect for entertaining. | Rightmove

An alternative look at the double height open plan kitchen/living room.

3. Living room

An alternative look at the double height open plan kitchen/living room. | Righmove

The kitchen is a modern space with plenty of intergrated wall units.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is a modern space with plenty of intergrated wall units. | Rightmove

