Listed on Purplebricks , this Southside flat has distinctive features and an excellent layout and is set within one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas to live.

Situated in the heart of the ever-popular Strathyre Street, you'll find an array of local amenities just steps away, including charming cafes, artisan bakeries, bars, and restaurants. The area is well-served by excellent transport links to Glasgow City Centre, with both bus and train services within easy reach.