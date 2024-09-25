Glasgow For Sale: Stunning one bedroom red sandstone corner flat in Shawlands for £175,00

This rare Southside gem combines modern living with classic charm in a highly desirable location.

This beautifully positioned elevated ground floor corner flat offers a rare chance to own a spacious and uniquely charming one-bedroom home.

Listed on Purplebricks, this Southside flat has distinctive features and an excellent layout and is set within one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas to live.

Situated in the heart of the ever-popular Strathyre Street, you'll find an array of local amenities just steps away, including charming cafes, artisan bakeries, bars, and restaurants. The area is well-served by excellent transport links to Glasgow City Centre, with both bus and train services within easy reach.

Property Summary

Location: 3 Strathyre Street, Glasgow, G41

Price: £175,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Strathyre Street in Glasgow's Southside. | Purplebricks

Enter the property through a secure entryway into a spacious, well-maintained communal close, complete with beautifully restored storm doors .

Enter the property through a secure entryway into a spacious, well-maintained communal close, complete with beautifully restored storm doors . | Purplebricks

The bay window fills the space with natural light and offers lovely views of your own private front garden.

The bay window fills the space with natural light and offers lovely views of your own private front garden. | Purplebricks

An alternative view of the bright and spacious lounge area.

An alternative view of the bright and spacious lounge area. | Purplebricks

