This beautifully positioned elevated ground floor corner flat offers a rare chance to own a spacious and uniquely charming one-bedroom home.
Listed on Purplebricks, this Southside flat has distinctive features and an excellent layout and is set within one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas to live.
Situated in the heart of the ever-popular Strathyre Street, you'll find an array of local amenities just steps away, including charming cafes, artisan bakeries, bars, and restaurants. The area is well-served by excellent transport links to Glasgow City Centre, with both bus and train services within easy reach.
Property Summary
Location: 3 Strathyre Street, Glasgow, G41
Price: £175,000
Agent: Purplebricks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.