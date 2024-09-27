This outstanding two-bedroom apartment is presented to the market in truly walk-in condition. The fabulous and expansive apartment boasts spacious accommodation on a desired upper floor.
Listed on Rightmove, this outstanding apartment is one of the finest apartments within the city centre area offering fabulous views, communal hall storage cupboard, a spacious floorplan and benefiting from a secure underground allocated car parking space.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations in Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance of the apartment.
Property Summary
Location: Brunswick Street, Glasgow, Glasgow City, G1
Price: £330,000
Agent: Countrywide, Glasgow City Living
