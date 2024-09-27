Glasgow For Sale: Stunning two bedroom upper floor apartment in Glasgow's Merchant City for £330,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 12:47 BST

The property occupies an enviable location on Brunswick Street within the heart of the Merchant City

This outstanding two-bedroom apartment is presented to the market in truly walk-in condition. The fabulous and expansive apartment boasts spacious accommodation on a desired upper floor.

Listed on Rightmove, this outstanding apartment is one of the finest apartments within the city centre area offering fabulous views, communal hall storage cupboard, a spacious floorplan and benefiting from a secure underground allocated car parking space.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations in Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance of the apartment.

Property Summary

Location: Brunswick Street, Glasgow, Glasgow City, G1

Price: £330,000

Agent: Countrywide, Glasgow City Living

The front of the property on Brunswick Street in Glasgow's Merchant City.

1. Front

The front of the property on Brunswick Street in Glasgow's Merchant City. | Rightmove

The bright and commodious living space offers a lounge and dining area along with corner aspect views.

2. Lounge

The bright and commodious living space offers a lounge and dining area along with corner aspect views. | Rightmove

The open plan dining area space would be great space for hosting guests with plenty of natural light getting into the room.

3. Dining area

The open plan dining area space would be great space for hosting guests with plenty of natural light getting into the room. | Rightmove

The unique fitted and dining kitchen comes with the necessary appliances and would be perfect for hosting, cooking and entertaining.

4. Kitchen

The unique fitted and dining kitchen comes with the necessary appliances and would be perfect for hosting, cooking and entertaining. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRightmoveRestaurantsBars