Glasgow For Sale: Stunning West End four-bedroom flat with Glasgow “postcard” views for £449,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:21 BST

This quite extraordinary four bedroom flat has one of the most special and stunning views that the West End has to offer.

This incredible property has a truly historic Glasgow outlook directly to Kelvingrove Park, the bowling greens, the magnificent Kelvingrove Art Galleries, the incredible University of Glasgow and finally up to the curves of Park Terrace.

Listed on Rightmove, this flat is like a new home with everything refitted and this includes flooring, decoration, kitchen, two en suite shower rooms and a further shower room off the reception hall.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on the corner of Radnor Street and Sauchiehall Street where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Exhibition Centre train station and at Kelvinhall or Hillhead subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: Radnor Street, Kelvingrove, Glasgow

Price: £449,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on the corner of Radnor Street and Sauchiehall Street.

1. Front

The front of the property on the corner of Radnor Street and Sauchiehall Street. | Rightmove

Inside the beautifully presented reception hall with a useful utility cupboard off the hall.

2. Reception hall

Inside the beautifully presented reception hall with a useful utility cupboard off the hall. | Rightmove

Absolutely stunning lounge with three section bay window to the front.

3. Lounge

Absolutely stunning lounge with three section bay window to the front. | Rightmove

Impressive newly fitted kitchen which is open plan to the lounge with window to the rear.

4. Kitchen

Impressive newly fitted kitchen which is open plan to the lounge with window to the rear. | Rightmove

