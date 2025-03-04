This incredible property has a truly historic Glasgow outlook directly to Kelvingrove Park, the bowling greens, the magnificent Kelvingrove Art Galleries, the incredible University of Glasgow and finally up to the curves of Park Terrace.

Listed on Rightmove , this flat is like a new home with everything refitted and this includes flooring, decoration, kitchen, two en suite shower rooms and a further shower room off the reception hall.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on the corner of Radnor Street and Sauchiehall Street where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Exhibition Centre train station and at Kelvinhall or Hillhead subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.