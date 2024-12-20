A first floor two-bedroom, one bathroom flat has hit the market in the Park District on Tuesday, December 17 2024 for offers over £449k courtesy of estate agents Rettie, West End.

Described as ‘immediately impressive and particularly spacious’ this two-bedroom conversion is part of A-listed townhouse dating back to 1855 and was designed by famed Glaswegian architect Charles Wilson.

Set back from the road by ‘broad flagstone pavement’, the entrance to this property leads to a pillared portico, described as a ‘delightful period entrance hallway’ with stone steps and wrought iron balustrade leads up to the first-floor landing.

The reception hall leads into a south facing drawing room with a ‘pleasant open outlook’ which opens out into a private balcony. The living space is all open plan flowing into the kitchen lined with oranate cornice work.

There are two double bedrooms, both with fitted storage, a utility room off the reception hall together with a three-piece shower room.

Rettie claim there is potential for the utility room to be converted to an en suite.

