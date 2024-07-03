A 1-bedroom flat within a B-listed Art-Deco former factory in Greater Govan has been listed for sale by Purple Bricks for offers over £140k.

Based within Luma Tower, the former factory used to produce lightbulbs and is considered by many social historians to be one of the best preserved examples of Art-Deco architecture in Glasgow. It’s been a category B-listed building since 1988, and was originally designed by Scottish architect Cornelius Armour.

The design of the building is styled as ‘Steamline Moderne’ a subsection of the Art-Deco era, and the last design phase implemented in the architectural era.

The well=presented flat sits on the third and top floor of the landmark building. Despite the building being nearly 100 years old (constructed in 1938), the flat enjoys many modern contemporary features.

The accommodation comprises of: a reception hallway, a lounge, a contemporary modern fitted kitchen, a double sized bedroom and modern three piece suite bathroom.

The property also comes with a large loft space, double glazing, gas central heating, security entry system, open aspects, well maintained communal garden grounds and private residence parking.

Based on Shieldhall Road, the location offers great access to local amenities like the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Braehead Shopping complex. There is also easy motorway access and transport links to Glasgow City centre.

1 . Luma Tower The exterior of the Art-Deco B-listed building | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Luma Tower The Living Room of the property | Purple Bricks

3 . Luma Tower Another view of the living room | Purple Bricks

4 . Luma Tower An alternate view of the living room + kitchen in background | Purple Bricks