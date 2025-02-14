Glasgow For Sale: Two bedroom flat in stunning former Victorian East End hospital for £190,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:04 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This flat has stunning views across the city and is a great space.

This wonderful two bedroom apartment is in the popular Gartloch Village development near Gartcosh.

Listed on Purplebricks, this fabulous property is located in the former Gartloch Hospital, with all of the desirable features of a period built property, including wonderful sandstone facings, high ceilings and sash and case windows. Our GlasgowWorld newsletter brings the city to you - sign up now.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location: Gartloch Way, Glasgow, G69

Price: £190,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Gartloch Way in the former Gartloch Hospital.

1. Front

The front of the property on Gartloch Way in the former Gartloch Hospital. | Purplebricks

This smart, attractive property is a testament to modern presentation, which is highlighted by the open plan lounge/kitchen.

2. Living room

This smart, attractive property is a testament to modern presentation, which is highlighted by the open plan lounge/kitchen. | Purplebricks

It comprises contemporary laminate flooring which compliments the bright décor, two ceiling chandeliers and ample space for a range of freestanding furniture.

3. Living room

It comprises contemporary laminate flooring which compliments the bright décor, two ceiling chandeliers and ample space for a range of freestanding furniture. | Purplebricks

The kitchen also benefits from having a breakfast bar and space for a table and chairs if entertaining is on the agenda.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen also benefits from having a breakfast bar and space for a table and chairs if entertaining is on the agenda. | Purplebricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyPurple BricksHospital
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice