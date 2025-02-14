This wonderful two bedroom apartment is in the popular Gartloch Village development near Gartcosh.
Listed on Purplebricks, this fabulous property is located in the former Gartloch Hospital, with all of the desirable features of a period built property, including wonderful sandstone facings, high ceilings and sash and case windows.
Property Summary
Location: Gartloch Way, Glasgow, G69
Price: £190,000
Agent: Purplebricks