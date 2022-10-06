Register
The property has gas central heating and double glazing.

Glasgow for sale: upgraded apartment overlooking Kelvingrove Park - and it's just £139k

A bright and tasteful apartment overlooking Kelvingrove Park has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 8:50 am

The one-bedroom flat on Gray Street in Finnieston is also near some of the best restaurants and bars the West End has to offer.

It is available for offers over £139,000.

A closing date has already been set – Tuesday, October 11.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Gray Street

The bright living space.

Photo: rightmove

2. Gray Street

The open-plan kitchen and dining space.

Photo: rightmove

3. Gray Street

It's a good sized bedroom.

Photo: rightmove

4. Gray Street

It has a fitted wardrobe.

Photo: rightmove

