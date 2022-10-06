Glasgow for sale: upgraded apartment overlooking Kelvingrove Park - and it's just £139k
A bright and tasteful apartment overlooking Kelvingrove Park has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 8:50 am
The one-bedroom flat on Gray Street in Finnieston is also near some of the best restaurants and bars the West End has to offer.
It is available for offers over £139,000.
A closing date has already been set – Tuesday, October 11.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
