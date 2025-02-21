Glasgow For Sale: 'Well presented' modern two bedroom flat just off Alexandra Parade for £160,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:05 BST

This is a beautiful flat in a popular setting which should not be missed.

This well presented two bedroom modern second floor flat is in a popular development well placed for access to Glasgow city centre and the motorway network.

Listed on Purplebricks, this East End property features gas central heating, double glazing and residents parking is available.

Local shopping can be found at Co-op and Iceland , Major supermarkets can be found at The Forge Retail Park, which has a selection of stores, more shopping can be found at the Forge, where there is an Asda Superstore, a selection of high street store and a multiplex Cinema.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location: 9 Hanson Park, Glasgow, G31 2HJ

Price: £160,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Hanson Park in Glasgow's East End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Hanson Park in Glasgow's East End. | Purplebricks

Inside the bright and spacious living room.

2. Living room

Inside the bright and spacious living room. | Purplebricks

Both the kitchen and living room are open plan.

3. Living room

Both the kitchen and living room are open plan. | Purplebricks

The living room features a Juliette double door window.

4. Living room

The living room features a Juliette double door window. | Purplebricks

