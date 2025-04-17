Thinking of selling? Take a few simple steps to maximise your return | Composite NationalWorld

With house prices rising steadily in Glasgow, here’s how to prep your home for a quicker sale and a stronger valuation.

Thinking of selling up in Glasgow? Whether you’ve got a tenement flat in Shawlands or a family home in Bearsden, now’s a smart time to make your move. House prices across the city have jumped nearly 70% in the last decade according to GlasgowWorld, and demand across many neighbourhoods remains high.

If you want to get the best price – and avoid hanging around on the market – a few smart tweaks could make all the difference.

Here’s your five-point plan to get sale-ready and lock in a top valuation.

1. Check what homes near you are going for

Before you price your home, do a bit of research. Scroll through Rightmove, Zoopla and local agent listings to see what similar homes are selling for in your part of Glasgow. Look at both current asking prices and recent sales to get the full picture.

Glasgow’s market can vary hugely by postcode – Dennistoun and Hyndland might be close on the map, but worlds apart in pricing.

Once you’ve got a rough idea, it’s worth sense-checking it with a professional. Online agents like Purplebricks offer quick, free valuations with local experts.

2. Make the front count – it’s your first impression

Buyers start forming opinions the moment they see your front step. Whether you’ve got a red sandstone terrace or a modern semi, tidy up the outside. Clean the windows, sweep the path, and bin the bins.

Brighten things up with pots of in-flower plants – GardeningExpress has colourful packs that make a big impact for little money.

A freshly painted front door is another easy win. Dulux has a handy guide to choosing the perfect shade.

3. Light, layout and a little decluttering magic

Natural light and a sense of space go a long way. Open the curtains, clean the windows, and move bulky furniture if it’s cramping your rooms.

Declutter as much as you can. Store away personal items and clear surfaces. If you need more room, short-term storage from Safestore can help clear the decks while you’re selling.

If your furnishings are feeling tired, a quick refresh with new cushions, lamps or throws from Dunelm can give your space a homely lift – without spending big.

4. Get your documents sorted early – including your Home Report

In Scotland, you’ll need a valid Home Report before you can list your property. It includes a survey, EPC, and property questionnaire – so make sure this is in hand. Your solicitor or estate agent can help you get it organised.

You’ll also want to dig out any warranties, planning permissions, and paperwork for recent work. Need a fresh EPC? Book one easily at EnergyPerformanceCertificates.co.uk.

Getting everything ready in advance shows you’re serious – and avoids delays down the line.

5. Get a valuation from someone who knows Glasgow street by street

The difference between a quick sale and a long wait often comes down to pricing. You want a valuation that reflects current conditions in your neighbourhood – not a national average.

Book your free Purplebricks valuation here and get honest insight from someone who knows Glasgow’s streets inside and out.

And don’t forget – you’ve got options

Purplebricks is a leading name in the online estate agent world, but it’s not the only one. Alternatives like Yopa also offer fixed fees and local support, so it’s worth comparing packages to find the best fit for you.

Glasgow’s market still has strong buyer demand – but buyers are choosy. Show your home in its best light, get your paperwork in order, and price it with care.