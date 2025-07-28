This property is one of the best examples of West End living we’ve seen in recent times. From it’s spacious interiors, filled with well designed and decorated rooms to it’s hidden gem - the outdoor space. It’s no wonder this is a sought after property.

According to Right Move this property is a “magnificent duplex apartment offers a rare combination of elegant period charm, modern comfort, and private outdoor space - all within the iconic tree-lined setting of Westbourne Gardens.”

The property not only has incredible space inside, but also boasts a fully renovated outbuilding, currently being used as a gym - there are no end to the possible uses for a space like that in Glasgow.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Right Move, here.

Property Summary

Location: Westbourne Gardens, Glasgow, G12

Price: £695,000

Agent: Right Move

1 . Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland External view of the property | Right Move

2 . Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland A view of the sitting room | Right Move

3 . Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland A view of the lounge | Right Move