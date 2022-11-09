Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The apartment is on the first floor.

Glasgow property: A-listed Victorian apartment in exclusive Park district comes with balcony over residents' garden

A beautiful, A-listed apartment in the Park district has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
4 minutes ago

The two-bedroom apartment was built in 1847 by architect John Baird and has been upgraded by the current owners.

It boasts a huge living/dining room, with a balcony overlooking the residents’ gardens.

It is available for offers over £540,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Claremont Terrace

The lounge has a marble fireplace and ornate cornicing.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Claremont Terrace

The huge windows let in lots of natural light.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Claremont Terrace

The dining section of the lounge.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Claremont Terrace

It has a bespoke, fitted kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Victorian
Next Page
Page 1 of 2