Glasgow property: A-listed Victorian apartment in exclusive Park district comes with balcony over residents' garden
A beautiful, A-listed apartment in the Park district has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
4 minutes ago
The two-bedroom apartment was built in 1847 by architect John Baird and has been upgraded by the current owners.
It boasts a huge living/dining room, with a balcony overlooking the residents’ gardens.
It is available for offers over £540,000.
